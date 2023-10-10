Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and Meezaan Jafri to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Yaariyan 2

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television and now the audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Yaariyan 2 is an upcoming movie starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and  Meezaan Jafri.

The show is all set to release on 20th October 2023 and the fans are excited to see the new installment.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

As per sources, Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and Meezaan Jafri will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Yaariyan 2.

They would be having some fun sessions with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

This year the talent on the show is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 12:18

