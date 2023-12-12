Must Read! Here’s why Mahesh Thakur is the perfect choice for the role of Jaidev Sharma in Sony SAB’s Aangan Apnon Ka

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has some very interesting shows which it plans to introduce in the near future. One of them which premiered yesterday (December 11) is titled Aangan Apnon Ka.

A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a veteran actor Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Other cast members include Ayushi Khurana, Mahesh Thakur, Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq, Darsh Agrawal.

The show brings a fresh perspective on the bond between a father and his three daughters.

Mahesh Thakur, plays the father in the show. Mahesh has had some very popular shows in his kitty and there are several projects in which he has played a father. His character in each of the projects has been showcased differently and Mahesh proves that he is the perfect choice for the role of a father.

From Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus to now in Aangan – Apnon Ka, Mahesh is versatile and can is a perfect fit for this role where there is an indefinite bond of love between a father and his three daughters.

Mahesh’s character Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life. Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi, Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

While people have usually seen sibling bonds and bonds between how parents share emotions with their children, here the SonySAB show has a fresh perspective on an undying bond between a father and his daughters.

Keep reading this space for more information.

