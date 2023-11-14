Exclusive! Child Actor Darsh Agrawal roped in for SAB TV’s Aangan- Apno Ka!

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 17:00
Darsh Agrawal

MUMBAI :

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Priyanshi Raghuwanshi roped in for Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Kaa!

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV.

Their new show for SAB TV is titled Aangan - Aapno Ka and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update. 

As per sources, Actor Darsh Agrawal is a child actor who has been roped in for the show, Aangan- Apno Ka.

A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Veteran actor Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Having shouldered his three daughters' upbringing single-handedly after his wife's early passing, Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life.

Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi (played by Ayushi Khurana), Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sony SAB's upcoming show 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' introduces Mahesh Thakur as the dotting father, Jaidev Sharma

Sony SAB's upcoming show 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' introduces Mahesh Thakur as the dotting father Jaidev Sharma
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 17:00

Latest Video
