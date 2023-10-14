Must-Read! Here's all you need to know about Subha Rajput aka Sati of Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tying, and Taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Fans of the show are curious to know more about the leading lady, Subha Rajput who plays the role of Parvati on the show.

She finished her education at Kristu Jyoti Convent School, Samba and subsequently pursued a B.Tech degree. Concerning her personal life and family, her father's name is Kulbir Singh Sambyal, her mother is Neha Sambyal, her younger brother goes by Suryansh Rajput, and she has an elder sister named Megha Rajput.

Regarding her romantic relationship, she became engaged to Vibhav Roy on January 1, 2023, after dating for nearly three years.

She has an impressive filmography, achieving success across various genres.

Subha Rajput introduced herself to television through the renowned series 'Ishqbaaaz' (2016), where she portrayed the character Priyanka Singh Oberoi. She also featured in the TV spin-off series 'Dil Boley Oberoi', derived from 'Ishqbaaaz'.

In 2019, she made an appearance in the movie '377 AbNormal', released on the ZEE5 platform. Her acting career extends to other films like 'Hotel Beautifool' (2017), '#Yaaram' (2019), and 'Comedy Couple' (2020).

In 2018, she took on the role of Piya in the short film 'Within'. Notably, her performance as Indu in the 2019 short film 'Indu Aur Woh Chitthi' garnered significant acclaim.

At present, she plays the lead role of Parvati in the TV series 'Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav', which airs on Colors TV and has secured a place among the top 5 shows on the TRP charts.

