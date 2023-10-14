Must-Read! Here's all you need to know about Subha Rajput aka Sati of Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 07:00
Subha Rajput

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tying, and Taandav. 

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

ALSO READ: OMG! Is Ram Yashvardhan’s portrayal of lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav gaining more popularity over Mohit Raina’s portrayal in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev? Read More!

Fans of the show are curious to know more about the leading lady, Subha Rajput who plays the role of Parvati on the show. 

She finished her education at Kristu Jyoti Convent School, Samba and subsequently pursued a B.Tech degree. Concerning her personal life and family, her father's name is Kulbir Singh Sambyal, her mother is Neha Sambyal, her younger brother goes by Suryansh Rajput, and she has an elder sister named Megha Rajput.

Regarding her romantic relationship, she became engaged to Vibhav Roy on January 1, 2023, after dating for nearly three years.

She has an impressive filmography, achieving success across various genres.

Subha Rajput introduced herself to television through the renowned series 'Ishqbaaaz' (2016), where she portrayed the character Priyanka Singh Oberoi. She also featured in the TV spin-off series 'Dil Boley Oberoi', derived from 'Ishqbaaaz'.

In 2019, she made an appearance in the movie '377 AbNormal', released on the ZEE5 platform. Her acting career extends to other films like 'Hotel Beautifool' (2017), '#Yaaram' (2019), and 'Comedy Couple' (2020).

In 2018, she took on the role of Piya in the short film 'Within'. Notably, her performance as Indu in the 2019 short film 'Indu Aur Woh Chitthi' garnered significant acclaim.

At present, she plays the lead role of Parvati in the TV series 'Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav', which airs on Colors TV and has secured a place among the top 5 shows on the TRP charts.

Which of these facts did you find most interesting? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Is Ram Yashvardhan’s portrayal of lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav gaining more popularity over Mohit Raina’s portrayal in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev? Read More!

shiv shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik origins Ram Yashvardhan Subha rajput Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Manjiri is against Akshara having Abhinav’s child
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha goes back to Dhawal
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: What! Siya tries to know more about Raghav
MUMBAI: Star Bharat ha come up with a sequel of the famous show Saubhagyavati Bhava. Speaking of its first season, the...
Pandya Store: What! Natasha lies to Suman about Dhawal
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Vandana to divorce Vaibhav?
MUMBAI :Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj submitted for Oscars
Latest Video
Related Stories
Munira Kudrati
Exclusive! “She has learned a lot of things through her elder sister and from her elder sister’s experience so, she has matured a lot over these past 2 years”, Munira aka Shalu of Bhagyalakshmi talks about her character’s evolvement and the show doing we
Sriti Jha
Amazing! Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Supriya Shukla aka Sarla's reunion is what every Kumkum Bhagya fan has been waiting for
Anupamaa
Laughter Riot! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna interviews Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and gets the most interesting answers, check it out
Saloni Sandhu
EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2
Koffee With Karan
Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Kya Baat Hai! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh to be guest on the show
Meezaan
Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan grooves to his father's iconic song 'Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll' on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa