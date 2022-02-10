MUST READ! Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan defeats India’s Got Talent, enters top 10 shows on TRP charts; YRKKH enters top two; TKSS sees a huge dip; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Colors show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan has entered Top 10 shows defeating India’s Got Talent as the show is out of Top 10 shows.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the second spot on TRP ratings whereas The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge dip in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupama is at first position followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Have a look at the TRP ratings of last week :

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.8

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.9

3. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.9

4 Imlie (Star Plus): 2.8

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.7

6. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 2.4

7. Kumkum Bhgaya (Zee TV): 2.4

8. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.2

9. Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan (Colors) :2.2

10. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee TV) : 2.2

11. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 2.0

12. India’s Got Talent ( Sony Tv) : 1.9

13. Bigg Boss 15 Finale ( Colors) : 1.9

14. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.8

15. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors): 1.7

16. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.7

17. Sirf Tum ( Colors) : 1.5

18. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors): 1. 5

19. The Kapil Sharma Show: 1.4

20. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

