Must Read! “I am thankful to God that I didn’t suffer any internal injury, I am recovering fast”: Big Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan on her car accident

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan was involved in a car accident in Delhi on Monday. The actress spent a day in the hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, the actress had been released from the hospital and is recovering well.

“I was going out in the car and when I saw that some fans spotted me and were coming forward. I asked my driver to slow down so I could wave or just pass a smile to them and that was when another vehicle hit our car from behind. The front glass was completely shattered and I hurt my head. I tried coming out of the car and I remember some people rushing towards the car to help me, tabhi mai behosh ho gayi. I was brought to the hospital when I was unconscious. I thank god that no one else was hurt in the accident, the car was smashed and I suffered some injury. I am very thankful to God that I did not suffer any internal injuries. Doctors examined thoroughly and all test results were normal,” Arshi Khan said while sharing the details of the accident.

She had her team with her in Delhi, who informed her family since she was filming in Delhi.

“My brother arrived Monday evening and was with me in the hospital. I am hoping that I will be okay in two-three days. I will stay in Delhi for a day and will then fly to Mumbai. I have been asked by the doctors to take some medicines. I will follow my doctor's instructions and rest properly. Arshi, who last appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, is hoping to return to work soon.

Credits: Times Of India

