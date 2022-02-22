MUST READ! I have REJECTED so many webseries because of INTIMATE SCENES: Vishal Karwal

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Karwal, who got married to longtime girlfriend Heena Suri back in October 2020 has now become a proud father. That's right. Karwal and his wife Suri are blessed with a baby girl. The couple had been pregnant for a while with their first child as the baby was due in January and it has now happened.

He wants to explore the OTT space further, but he is clear about one thing - no intimate scenes. He says, “I have said no to so many web series that I have lost count now, as there were too many intimate scenes. I don’t take up those web series and I am very particular about it. I come from Palampur, a small town in Himachal Pradesh, and don’t want to do anything that would embarrass my parents back home.”

While he can be seen playing diverse characters in web series, on the small screen, he seems to be content with portraying Godly characters. In his latest outing, Dharm Yoddha Garud, he will essay Lord Vishnu for the sixth time in his career. So far, he has been seen in that character in the two seasons of Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shri Krishn, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Swarn Swar Bharat.

CREDIT: TOI