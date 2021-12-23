Must read! I started my career by doing episodic shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhan India and I am proud about it: Shagun Pandey

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the actors who has been experimenting with roles and looks in each project. From Santoshi Maa to Badho Bahu to Tujhse Hai Raabta to Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye to now playing the lead role as Meet Alhawat, Shagun is surely leaving no stones unturned to create a mark in the industry.

However, the journey hasn’t been easy for Shagun to prove his mettle as an actor. He shared, “Since, I don’t a God father in the industry so it was difficult to make my career in the entertainment industry. My initial struggle was to get work. We were not financially strong hence I used not be choosy and take up whatever roles I used to get. I started my career by doing episodic shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhan India and I am proud about it. Back in days visiting sets was a big deal. I did not have money to go to acting school so for me episodic shows have been my learning experience. I got meaty role in Santoshi Maa then Splitsvilla happened which changed my life to a lot of extent."

On playing varied roles each time, he shared, "Thankfully I have got opportunity to showcase my talent. I played a guy who limps in Badhu Bahu. I played multiple roles like transgender, 5-year old kid, lover and a grey character in Tujhse Hai Raabta. While in Kyun Utthe I played a passionate lover. I am quite happy with my career graph and looking I am forward to play more such powerful roles."

Keep up the good work!

