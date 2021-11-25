Must read! I wasn’t sure about going bald for my show, says Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Vishal Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Chaudhary, who earlier was part of Sony TV’s Main Maayke Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, made a comeback with Zee TV’s newly launched historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Vishal plays the role of Kashi’s brother Balaram Joshi who is a worrier.

For every actor their looks and hair matter a lot. Not easily an actor gets ready to go bald for a show. However, Vishal considered this show as a career changing opportunity for him and hence decided to go bald for the show.

When asked how much he had to prepare his mind before going bald, he shared, “Well, I have done modelling, theater, show and web for years now and I have experimented with my looks and hair. At first when I was offered this show I wasn’t sure if I would like to go bald. But then I gave it a thought as being from a theater background I understood that this role will help me prove my mettle in acting. I wanted to play a challenging character for a long time now.”

Talking about his struggle, he shared, “I started my journey in the entertainment industry in 2012. Not having a God father in the industry, the journey has been tough and witnessed a lot of ups and downs. There was nobody to guide me. Interestingly, everyone in my family are doctors and I am the first one to make a career in the acting field. Though, my parents are quite supportive but initially even they wanted me to become a doctor.

Good luck Vishal!