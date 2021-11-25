News

Must read! I wasn’t sure about going bald for my show, says Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Vishal Chaudhary

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Vishal Chaudhary talks about his character and struggle in the industry.

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Nov 2021 06:42 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Chaudhary, who earlier was part of Sony TV’s Main Maayke Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, made a comeback with Zee TV’s newly launched historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Vishal plays the role of Kashi’s brother Balaram Joshi who is a worrier.

For every actor their looks and hair matter a lot. Not easily an actor gets ready to go bald for a show. However, Vishal considered this show as a career changing opportunity for him and hence decided to go bald for the show.

When asked how much he had to prepare his mind before going bald, he shared, “Well, I have done modelling, theater, show and web for years now and I have experimented with my looks and hair. At first when I was offered this show I wasn’t sure if I would like to go bald. But then I gave it a thought as being from a theater background I understood that this role will help me prove my mettle in acting. I wanted to play a challenging character for a long time now.”

Talking about his struggle, he shared, “I started my journey in the entertainment industry in 2012. Not having a God father in the industry, the journey has been tough and witnessed a lot of ups and downs. There was nobody to guide me. Interestingly, everyone in my family are doctors and I am the first one to make a career in the acting field. Though, my parents are quite supportive but initially even they wanted me to become a doctor. 

