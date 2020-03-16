Must Read! Imlie drastically falls down at TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi maintains his position at second; Dance India Dance Super Moms sees a rise in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list followed by KKK, YHC. YRKKH & GHKKPM

This week Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP ratings whereas Khatron Ke Khiladi maintains its position at the second place. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein enters top five shows.

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

On the other hand, reality shows have taken over as Khatron Ke Khiladi makes it to the second position and shows like Dance India Dance Supermom, Super Star Singer and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar see a huge jump in TRPs.

As usual, Anupama tops the list followed by Khatron Ke Khiladi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.1

5. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus):2.1

6. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 2.0

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

8. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

9. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 1.9

10. Imlie (Star Plus):1.9

11. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.8

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6

13.Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.4

14. Dance India Dance Super Mom (Zee TV): 1.4

15. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

16. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

17. Parineeti (Colors): 1.3

18. Harphoul Mohini (Colors): 1.2

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (ZEE TV): 1.2

20. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey ( Star Plus) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

