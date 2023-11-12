Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya

Since then, television has remained a loyal ally, and I've never severed ties with it. Before this opportunity, I found myself navigating through events, promoting my film, and engaging with individuals in the OTT space.
Imran Khan

MUMBAI: Imran Khan is a well known face in the world of Television. He is popular for his roles in shows like Kumkum, CID, Beyadh, among others. He made his comeback with the Zee Tv show Kumkum Bhagya.

Talking about his comeback with Kumkum Bhagya, Imran said, “I often refer to television as my steadfast companion. It's like the proverbial friend in need who is indeed a friend. Television is where I feel most at home, and it's been an integral part of my journey. Despite commencing my career in movies during the 1990s, my television debut happened in 1993, becoming part of the inaugural show on Zee TV. Since then, television has remained a loyal ally, and I've never severed ties with it. Before this opportunity, I found myself navigating through events, promoting my film, and engaging with individuals in the OTT space. In an attempt to breathe new life into my film, I re-edited it into six episodes, an ongoing process. During this phase, I was primarily sustaining myself through event appearances.”

He added, “A few months ago, while rushing to catch a flight to Kolkata for an event, a serendipitous encounter unfolded at the airport lounge. Upon spotting the influential figure in television, Ekta Kapoor, something stirred within me, prompting me to take an unusual step. Approaching her, I introduced myself, sharing my three-decade-long journey in the television industry and expressing my regret at not having collaborated with Balaji earlier. Kapoor, with a smile, uttered a succinct yet impactful line, assuring me that a call would be forthcoming. True to her words, I find myself now on the prestigious sets of 'Kumkum Bhagya,' portraying the role of Abrar's father. Having immersed myself in the shooting process for the past week, I'm thoroughly enjoying the experience, made even better by the show's set being conveniently close to my place of residence.”

