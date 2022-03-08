MUST READ! 'It is like I have gotten another job' - says Amitabh Bachchan on the beginning of the 14th installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati

There is a tremendous back up crew that works behind the show, there are more than 400 people who make this show happen not just the three of us. I appreciate them for everything that they are doing for the show. The percentage of the ladies that work on the show is almost equally balanced.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 21:00
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly- world. 

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth come together after years as the south actor graces the first episode of the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 14th season and this time their theme is Sara Gyaan batori par pehle Gyaan ko Tatolo, that means, Gain all the knowledge but before believing it, always verify! 

At the press- conference of KBC'S 14 inauguration, Amitabh Bachchan, Mr NP Singh and Danish Khan opened up on media's questions and had some intriguing responses. 

On asking about what keeps Amitabhji driven to host the show, he reveals: It is like I have gotten another job every year. The years have passed in a glimpse. 

Talking about the concept of the show, Danish Khan shared, the Campaign tries to say what is similar between the society and the show as we are representing knowledge. We are a knowledge driven population, it has been a key to our success. We would compromise over everything but not the children's education. KBC is one such outlet that celebrates it. We look at what is the relevance of knowledge in our society, before filtering knowledge, reconsidering its right purpose. It is a skillset that our society is grappling with.

Further sharing about the concept and format, Danish Khan had to say that it is a very straight forward format, you pick a common person and ask general knowledge questions. The host and the player are sitting with a computer, the audience is quite intrigued with this format as they want the player to win.

Knowledge is there, the question and answers work and then whole family sits and see the show together, this even has an in-house KBC at home where the parents ask their children about the answer. 

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on how the audience plays a focal role for the show and who are the faces behind who make KBC a smoothly running show, The ones who are home bound, KBC has become a diversion for them. They wait for the show to watch and feel entertained. There is a tremendous back up crew that works behind the show, there are more than 400 people who make this show happen not just the three of us. I appreciate them for everything that they are doing for the show. The percentage of the ladies that work on the show is almost equally balanced.

Well we are quite excited about the show! And what about you? 

Also read: Here are some unknown facts about Kaun Banega Crorepati

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Amitabh Bachchan Aamir Khan Mary Kom Sunil Chhetri Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC Sony TV Sony Entertainment Television TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 21:00

Latest Video