Must Read! Jannat Zubair talks about her dad’s no kissing policy, says “it was very difficult for me to…”

Jannat has a huge fan following who love to know about her projects. Zubair’s father is an actor and her mom is a homemaker.
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her acting at an early age but also has gained innumerable fans for her fashion choices and reels. The actress always keeps sharing little tidbits on her life on her social media page.

Jannat has a no kissing policy, which she elaborated to a news portal and said, “when I had to do an intimate scene with a co-star in 'Tu Aashiqui', I had a no kissing scene policy from the beginning. How would I have done it then? Papa told me not to do kissing scenes in shows. I was only 16-17 years old then. In such a situation, it was very difficult for me to break my principles and do something which is uncomfortable for me.” 

Jannat continued, “When I mentioned the no kissing scene policy in public, everyone supported me. I didn't get a single negative comment. I don't regret my or my father's decision.”

Speaking about her father, Jannat said, “I couldn't perform and came back home. This went on for two years, but my father didn't give up on me. It took me a while to adjust to the camera and the surroundings, but I did.”

She added, “I do not blame myself nor my father for this. I was very young at that time. I was a 6-year-old girl. Naturally, it took me time to adapt to the set, the camera and the surrounding environment. For me, Everything was new, wasn't it?”

