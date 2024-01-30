Must read! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani bounces back to work after health setback; A look at celebs facing illness challenges during shoot

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is one of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 participants. The actress was a wildcard candidate when she joined the dance reality TV show. She was photographed today in the city wearing a quirky costume. The actress disclosed that they had to change into props for today's performances.

Manisha disclosed that, during her most recent act, she had transformed into a cassette while looking lovely in a brown costume. Manisha Rani seems upbeat but yet a little anxious before her performance. Her latest illness required hospitalization.  

Manisha Rani also suffered from food poisoning. She allegedly had an injury on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets as well. Now that she's healed, Manisha is back at work.

Let's check a few more celebrities who became ill throughout the program.

When Gautami Kapoor was filming Tere Sheher Mein, she fainted.

It was Tere Sheher Mein's outdoor schedule. The actress revealed that in addition to extended work hours, a variety of other factors also play a role in her illness. She requests that the infrastructure be enhanced. She thinks it's an urgent necessity.

Tina Datta became ill while filming Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

After her Bigg Boss stint, Tina Datta made a comeback to TV serial operas with Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. On a shoot at Umbergaon, nevertheless, the actress became unwell. Afterward, the Jay Bhanushali and Tina photo session was canceled.  

Neha Solanki talks about becoming unwell while filming her television program Titli.

While filming her TV series, Neh Solanki, who portrayed the lead part in Titli, disclosed that she was suffering from viral fever and was on drips. The shooting was put on hold for three days as a result of the same.

When Dipika Kakar became sick, Shoaib Ibrahim drove her to the hospital.

Dipika Kakar became ill while filming for her television program Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. The actress was checked out right away by her doctor, thanks to her devoted hubby.

Shivangi Joshi became ill while filming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi got a stomach infection in Bikaner while filming an outdoor schedule. The bulky outfits only made her challenges worse. Thankfully, nothing major happened, and she quickly went back to filming.

