Must-Read! Karan Kundra is at his protective best for Tejasswi Prakash as they get mobbed by paparazzi here! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Within the television industry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have garnered substantial affection as a beloved couple. Their journey began on the reality show Bigg Boss, and ever since then, they've remained inseparable. Fans have affectionately coined the term TejRan for them.

Continuously setting remarkable relationship standards for others, they've rapidly ascended to immense fame in recent months.

From their time in the Bigg Boss house, they've transformed into a sensation known as Tejran. With millions of views pouring in on their Instagram posts, they've become a media sensation. Their every endeavor seems to turn into a success.

Enthusiasts of TejRan have frequently delighted in the adorable moments shared by their cherished couple. Repeatedly, Karan has managed to establish himself as an unparalleled boyfriend, consistently raising the bar for boyfriends everywhere.

And the most recent example was witnessed at a Diwali Party when Karan was his protective best when Tejasswi and he were mobbed by paparazzi and fans. Fans were fawning over his gesture towards Tejasswi.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front Tejasswi was seen in Naagin 6 last and Karan Kundra was seen in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thankyou For Coming and is currently seen hosting Temptation Island.

Video credit: Varinder Chawla