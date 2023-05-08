Must read! Karan Kundrra is the best boyfriend and these instances prove it, read more

Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Within the television industry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have garnered substantial affection as a beloved couple. Their journey began on the reality show Bigg Boss, and ever since then, they've remained inseparable. Fans have affectionately coined the term TejRan for them. 

Continuously setting remarkable relationship standards for others, they've rapidly ascended to immense fame in recent months.

From their time in the Bigg Boss house, they've transformed into a sensation known as Tejran. With millions of views pouring in on their Instagram posts, they've become a media sensation. Their every endeavor seems to turn into a success.

Enthusiasts of TejRan have frequently delighted in the adorable moments shared by their cherished couple. Repeatedly, Karan has managed to establish himself as an unparalleled boyfriend, consistently raising the bar for boyfriends everywhere.

So, let's delve into some of the most memorable TejRan instances that highlight Karan's extraordinary boyfriend qualities:

1. Always there on calls:

The pair seems inseparable, regularly FaceTiming each other even during interviews and while on set.

2. Attentive to her wardrobe:

In several videos from various events, it's evident that Karan is particularly careful with Tejasswi's attire, often tending to the train of her gowns.

3. Protective nature:

Numerous instances have arisen where Karan has stood up for Tejasswi or engaged in small, endearing gestures like picking her up from airports and sets, and even rearranging seating arrangements at award functions.

4. On-set visits:

During Tejasswi's involvement in Naagin 6, Karan frequently surprised her by visiting the sets. Likewise, Tejasswi reciprocated the sentiment when Karan began his own shooting commitments.

The couple is often caught in each other's company, and media outlets consistently share glimpses of their moments together. Recently, both Tejasswi and Karan successfully concluded their respective shows.

About Author

