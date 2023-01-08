OMG! What has Tejasswi Prakash been up to since Naagin 6 went off-air? Read to find out

Bigg Boss 15 remains significant for Tejasswi’s life because she found her love on the show, but also because it was the start of all things great in life.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her  fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

She found a lot of fame with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was parsed for her personality and performance. 
 
Naagin 6 was one of the longest-running seasons of the series. She has amassed a massive fall following and her brand has been able to transcend the lines between Hindi Film Industry and the TV industry.

ALSO READ:OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”

The show wrapped up last month, and fans have been wondering what Tejasswi was up to since the show went off-air. Now that Naagin 6 is warped up, Tejasswi, who is one of the most popular personalities and must have some really big projects in the lineup. 

Well, since the show went off-air, Tejasswi had taken a well-deserved break and took a trip with Karan. She documented everything on Instagram, check it out here:

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and even expressed that they want to get married shortly. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra

