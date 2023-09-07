OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013.

She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja. Tejasswi opened up about a terrifying incident as a teen she experienced that still makes her skin crawl. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Tejasswi said, “After I completed my 10th standard, me and my best friend decided to start jogging, and later we used to eat chicken patties. Her house used to come first, so one day after jogging, she went to her house, and I was on my way. All of a sudden, there were two boys, they saw me and crossed. It was around 6 am so the road was not that crowded and busy”

Tejasswi further stated, “These two boys returned on the bike, they saw me, and they started talking something with each other. I was alone on the road, and they passed by me and were again returning to me on the bike. During this, I quickly ran into a random building, and the guard stopped me, but I requested him that I wanted to go. So I ran into the building's garden, and there were many trees so I hid in between those trees. I sat there for half an hour and then got on the main road to go home.”

The Naagin 6 actress then said, “I had an instinct that the boys were looking at me from afar. I thought if I went to my house, these boys would know about my location, and I have a younger brother and mother at home. So I purposely went to my friend's house as she lived with her brothers and her whole family. I thought if these boys followed me to this house my friend's brothers would handle them. After a week, I stepped out again and unfortunately, I was wearing the same clothes. I was wearing a T-shirt and jeans. It was evening and these boys were still roaming on their bikes.”

Credit-Pinkvilla