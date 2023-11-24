Must Read! Karishma Tanna gets severe injury while working out, says "show must go on"

The actress debuted in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and has been part of shows like Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai etc. She recently surprised everyone with her performance in Scoop.
Karishma Tanna

MUMBAI : Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the industry for more than two decades and with a lot of hard work and dedication she has made a name for herself. The actress debuted in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and has been part of shows like Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai etc. She recently surprised everyone with her performance in Scoop. 

Karishma Tanna is super active on social media and has a huge fan following. She recently posted a video of herself working out and spoke about her severe injuries but still did not give up on her work out. She captioned the post, “I am working On myself, By myself , For myself. Shoulder and scapula injury , knee injury but the show must go on.”

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in ‘Scoop’ directed byHansal Mehta, the OTT series is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s bestseller Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

