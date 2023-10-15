Must Read! Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan opens up about his struggles with anger management, says “this is something that I'm working on”

The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.
Adnan Khan

MUMBAI: TV actor Adnan Khan, is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', which is an adaptation of a Turkish drama. The show also stars Aditi Sharma in the lead. The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.

On World Mental Health Day, Adnan spoke about his struggles with anger issues, “Well I didn't really face mental issues, I had really nice people like a very good and supportive environment around me specifically in the form of my friends and my brother who were just a boon to my mental health because I was able to discuss everything with them, and come out of different situations and yes there have been issues that I face like I've had a terrible anger issue in the past which resulted in me losing out on many different things”

Adnan further added, “But today I sit in front of you saying that this is something that I'm working on and it's all because of my friends that I have been able to at least overcome some obstacles in regards to my anger. And I think my advice to anyone would be whatever issue you're facing. Talk to people I am sure there'll be somebody who can understand. For me, I was so so so lucky God blessed me with a brother who understood me and he was able to give me advice from the outside on how to overcome these situations. I had friends who were very supportive so I would just urge anyone if they're dealing with anything then please talk and open up.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-Indiaforums

Aditi Sharma Adnan Khan Sheen Das Gireesh Sahdev Katha Vihaan Katha Ankahee Sony TV Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
