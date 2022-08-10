Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc.

Known for his roles in the television series Arjun, Friends: Condition Apply, Twisted Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah, Adnan Khan is a prominent actor who works in both television and movies.

Audience really loves Adnan’s performance and they feel the guilt that he shows. They also feel that he was the right choice for this role, as nobody else could’ve done a better job than him.

However, we are now here with a list of actors who were approached for the role of Viaan.

Vijayendra Kumeria:

Vijayendra Kumeria has become a popular actor and has worked in many amazing shows. Currently, he can be seen playing one of the leads in the StarPlus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’. The makers had approached him at the time when he was playing the lead in the Sony TV’s Mose Chhal Kiye Jayein and the actor refused the part as he didn’t want to leave the show he was already a part of.

Kinshuk Vaidya:

Kinshuk Vaidya was approached for the role but since he had a busy schedule, he had to reject the role.

Rohit Purohit:

Rohit is recognized for his role as Porus. Currently he can be seen playing the role of Advait in Colors’ show Udaariyaan. When he was approached for the role, he was busy with shooting for Udaariyaan. Therefore he could not agree to play the role of Viaan.

Nakuul Mehta:

Nakuul Mehta is now popularly known as Mr. Ram as he won the hearts of millions with his performance in the Sony TV’s popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. As he was busy playing the role of Ram Kapoor and didn’t want to leave the show, he rejected the offer.

It’s been wonderful seeing Adnan Khan playing the role of Viaan and doing justice to the role. We can say that in the end, all things fall in the right place.

