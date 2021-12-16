MUST-READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Badshah Reveals His Stage Name Journey And the Shahrukh Connection!

MUMBAI: Badshah is a rapper who doesn't need an introduction! This rapper has made a big impact on the entertainment industry with his catchy chartbusters. His talents have enabled him to create a space for himself in the music industry, whether it is as a composer for Bollywood movies or as a rapper.

Badshah recently appeared on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ for the ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ special week, along with singer, Neha Kakkar. Amitabh Bachchan could not help but ask him the meaning behind his unusual stage name. And, Badshah's answer is sure to charm you. Take a look:

Asked why he chose the stage name, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, stated, "I originally had a name called 'Cool Equal' which was my e-mail address. I then used it as my stage name.". Since then, I had been thinking about changing the name and finding another stage name. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh sir (Shah Rukh Khan) and around that time, his film ‘Badshah’ (1999) was released. From then on, my stage name, Badshah’ was born.”

Amitabh Bachchan then asked Badshah if he were a rapper, what would his stage name be? To this Badshah said, “AB Baby.” Listening to this, the whole crowd cheered and started calling Big B, “AB Baby!”

Neha Kakkar and Badshah won Rs 25 lakh on the show and the winning proceeds of the episode will be donated to Faith and Smile Charitable Trust. The singers visited KBC 13 to promote their upcoming show ‘India's Got Talent.’

