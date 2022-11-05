Must Read! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: You can expect these things from Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha aka Pragya

Check out here in the article to know all things you can expect from Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha aka Pragya.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 04:36
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand. 

The last season was very successful and did wonder in terms of TRPs. The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show. 

Now, the makers are gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which is promising more action by roping in our favourite TV stars. Many have already confirmed their participation including Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik and to name a few have been on the confirmed list. 

Therefore in this article, we throw some light on all things you can expect from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s contestant – Sriti Jha. 

She is an avid reader and she loves poems so we can expect her to sometimes be philosophical when the time comes for relaxation. Just like how Hina Khan in her stint of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 had shown her talent for singing too. 

Sriti’s social media pictures are loaded with swimming acts, so the audience would love to see her performing well during the water acts like a mermaid. 

Sriti is indeed quite adventurous as she has acquired slackline rope training and we bet if anything as such would come to her she would do it flawlessly. 

Also, some of her pictures are with animals, so we might relate her to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Dhaakad Magarani girl of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and doing the stunt without any fear. 

She is a solo traveller, and thus performing stunts alone would be quite easy. 

So, are you excited to see KKK12? 

Do let us know your views. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

Latest Video