Must read: From Kishwer Merchant to Anita Hassanandani, these TV actresses become mothers later in life, check out the full list here

MUMBAI: Many of our favorite actors have been lucky in love, lucky in parenthood, and lived a happy ever after life. But the condition of living happily ever after is not restricted to one.

Actors of the entertainment world live glamorous lives and everything in their lives is perfect. And it is true to an extent, but these actors also have a life that’s away from the glamour and one that comes alive when the cameras are off.

In reality, they are just normal people like us who have to deal with real-life problems, joys, and struggles just like we do.

While many TV actresses have become mothers early on in their lives, some have embraced pregnancy late as well. In this article, we will take a look at the list of actresses who have embraced pregnancy later in their lives.

Gauahar Khan:

The popular actor, who has been married to Zaid Darbar since 2020, announced last year that she was pregnant. And at age 39, she is expecting in April 2023.

Kishwer Merchant:

Kishwer and Suyyash have been married for a long time, and Kishwer became a mother at age of 40. Their son Nirvair is turning 2.

Neha Marda:

The actress is expecting her first child after 10 years of marriage, and at age 37, she is expecting to a child with Patna-based businessman, Ayushman Agrawal.

Anita Hassnandani:

The beloved actor was 39 when she got pregnant with her child, after 8 years of being married to Rohit Reddy. The two have a beautiful son together.

Mahi Vij:

Actress Mahi Vij had adopted two children with her husband Jay, before getting pregnant after 8 years if marriage when she was in her late 30s. Their beautiful daughter was born after a long time.

While, there are more actors like Mandira Bedi, Tejjay Sandhu, Aditi Malik, all of whom have embraced motherhood at a later stage.

