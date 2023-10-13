MUST READ! Kritika Kamra on her heartbreak and how she dealt with it: I was young and didn't know what I had to protect and what I had to say. I lived more like not as guarded as I am today. I just learnt after that to never do this again

Kritika Kamra opens up on her views on getting judged for her personal life. The actress also shares how she dealt with heartbreaks and much more.
Kritika

MUMBAI: Kritika Kamra is one well-known diva of the entertainment industry. 

The actress has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time now. 

Kritika has many memorable roles to her credit and fans fondly remember her for the same. 

After gaining popularity in the television industry, Kritika stepped into movies and web series. 

The actress is doing quite well in her career. 

In one of her recent conversations with a leading news portal, Kritika spoke about her personal and professional life. 

We all know that Kritika dated her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra for a brief period of time and later the couple parted ways. 

Talking about heartbreak and if something changes within a person after this, Kritika said, ''I think it feels like that and it only gets better. Because with the first ones especially, you don't know how to take it. And then you prepare yourself and get better in a relationship. When we are younger, we blame the person or the circumstances. But with time and relationship, you realise that I have to do things differently.''

Dealing with a heartbreak, Kritika said, ''Heartbreak is not easy for anybody. You learn to cope with it and bounce back stronger. You have to grieve it and give it some time. But I think what has changed is that because I am a public figure things were out there. I lived recklessly. I was young and didn't know what I had to protect and what I had to say. I lived more like not as guarded as I am today. I just learnt after that to never do this again.''

She added, ''There are certain things that are just for my real life and people who are there with me.'' 

