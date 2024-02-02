MUST READ: From Kushal Tandon, Pratik Sehajpal, Disha Parnmar to Gauahar Khan; check out how celebrities looked when they were 21 years old!

MUMBAI : Social media has made the world a smaller place to live in. People share pictures of them from their past, while they made new memories; there are old memories which are also cherished recalling times when friends shared good laughs.

Some pictures are blurry, some have braces, there are pictures of college sweet hearts, pictures of people wearing the long lost trends and so many other things which people share on their social media handles and create nostalgia. It is like a personal scrap book for a lifetime!

Instagram recently rolled out a new feature with a prompt: “Everyone tap in. Let’s see you at 21.”

Many actors took to this feature and posted their pictures from the time they were 21 years old and these pictures are sure to take you by surprise as they look nothing like today! The young, innocent days of actors when they were in the initial days of their career are sure a bolt from the blue.

Take a look:

Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria at 21

Kishwer Merchantt gave us a glimpse of her teenage look

Sonal Vengurlekar at teenage

Check out the picture shared by Pandya Store actress Surabhi Das

Here we have Mehul Nisar known for his stint in Anupamaa and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3

Rannvijay Singha shared his look too!

Divya Agarwal shares a picture where she looks pretty as a peach

Here is one of Ravi Dubey’s looks!

Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon looked charming back then too!

The extremely beautiful Gauahar Khan

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Arjit Taneja’s boy next door looks

One look from Pratik Sehajpal’s albums

Bade Ache Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar

Which is your favourite look from above? Let us know in the comments section below!