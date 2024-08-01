Wow: Shafaq Naaz’s body transformation is sure to awaken the fitness enthusiast in you!

Shafaq had put on a lot of weight recently. When she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 it was evident that she has put on but now when we see her, she has lost a lot of weight.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 16:02
Shafaq Naaz

MUMBAI : Shafaq Naaz is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others.

The actress won several accolades for her role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

(Also Read: Must read! Sheezan Khan opens up on the reason behind not sharing a post on Tunisha's death anniversary; Says ‘The reason why I didn't upload…’

Shafaq's latest project was Dancing On The Grave where she played the role of Shakereh. Being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons. While they get to enjoy all the fame, their life is continuously under the scanner. If something goes amiss they become a target to severe trolling.

Dancing on the Grave is an Indian True crime docu-series based on the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case. The film was directed by Patrick Graham for Amazon Prime Video and is produced by India Today.

Shafaq had put on a lot of weight recently. When she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 it was evident that she has put on but now when we see her, she has lost a lot of weight.

There are many celebrities who watch their weight and work on themselves to remain fit and Shafaq is clearly one of them. It seems like recently she had a cheat day as she was seen enjoying a delicious ice-cream! She captioned her post as: Ye lo Ice cream kha lo, aur dimag thanda kr lo, new year ka resolution banate banate thak gaye hoge!!

Take a look:

Keep reading the space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

(Also Read: Must Read! Kehekshan Naaz finally breaks silence on the Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz fight SAYS "It was the toughest time for me, it took me eight years to get over it"

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest information gossips and exclusive scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.
 

TellyChakkar bigg boss ott 2 Dancing on the Grave Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Chidya Ghar Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai Sanskaar Laxmi Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage Mahabharat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 16:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: Must Read! Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Abhishek Kumar re-entering the house
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Congrats: Shrenu Parikh enthralled as she achieves 25 million views on Instagram!
MUMBAI : Shrenu Parekh is one of the most loves celebrities on Indian Television. She recently got married to actor...
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jad Hadid takes a dig at Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi, “Don’t forget who made you”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has always made headlines. Be it the fights, tasks or the friendships and romances, the show has...
Congrats: Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have a reunion as the show completes 4 years!
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was one of the most loved shows on television. The show featured Shaheer Sheikh and...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mrunal's Big Fat Wedding with an Older Man Gets a New Twist
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of the Star Plus TV serial Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS), viewers are in for a whole...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yuvika finds Kabeer's birth certificate
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
malvika raaj
Adorable! Check out these cute pictures from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj’s Haldi ceremony
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17: Must Read! Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Abhishek Kumar re-entering the house
Shrenu Parikh
Congrats: Shrenu Parikh enthralled as she achieves 25 million views on Instagram!
Jad Hadid
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jad Hadid takes a dig at Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi, “Don’t forget who made you”
Shaheer Sheikh
Congrats: Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have a reunion as the show completes 4 years!
Vrushika Mehta
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta shares a glimpse into griha pravesh ceremony with husband Saurabh; ‘New beginnings’
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Raveena Tandon to grace the upcoming show