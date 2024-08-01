Wow: Shafaq Naaz’s body transformation is sure to awaken the fitness enthusiast in you!

MUMBAI : Shafaq Naaz is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others.

The actress won several accolades for her role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Shafaq's latest project was Dancing On The Grave where she played the role of Shakereh. Being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons. While they get to enjoy all the fame, their life is continuously under the scanner. If something goes amiss they become a target to severe trolling.

Dancing on the Grave is an Indian True crime docu-series based on the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case. The film was directed by Patrick Graham for Amazon Prime Video and is produced by India Today.

Shafaq had put on a lot of weight recently. When she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 it was evident that she has put on but now when we see her, she has lost a lot of weight.

There are many celebrities who watch their weight and work on themselves to remain fit and Shafaq is clearly one of them. It seems like recently she had a cheat day as she was seen enjoying a delicious ice-cream! She captioned her post as: Ye lo Ice cream kha lo, aur dimag thanda kr lo, new year ka resolution banate banate thak gaye hoge!!

