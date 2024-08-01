Must read! Sheezan Khan opens up on the reason behind not sharing a post on Tunisha's death anniversary; Says ‘The reason why I didn't upload…’

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha Sharma committed herself on the set of their television show, 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul,' allegedly following an argument with Khan. Sheezan was taken into custody the following day and, on March 5, 2023, was freed on bond.
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI : Recently, Sheezan Khan, a television actor, held an Instagram "Ask me Anything" session. The actor spent a considerable amount of time in the hospital before being released and was questioned about why he had chosen not to write about Tunisha Sharma on the first anniversary of her passing in December 2023.

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha Sharma committed herself on the set of their television show, 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul,' allegedly following an argument with Khan. Sheezan was taken into custody the following day and, on March 5, 2023, was freed on bond.

Following a recent hospital stay due to health issues, Sheezan had a Q&A session with his followers. One of the users questioned him during the discussion about why he hadn't posted on the anniversary of Sharma's passing. The actor wrote in response to the same, "The reason why I didn't upload anything on these days is because the other party had made me sign a paper in court saying I can t upload any of her pictures or take her name anywhere publicly! And after this, I won't discuss this in the future! (sic).”

Sheezan Khan discussed the space that Tunisha Sharma's death has left in his life in an interview. He also paid tribute to his late co-star Tunisha Sharma. "The place she held in my life cannot be described in words. Those who know us know that she meant the world to me. I am not afraid to admit that her untimely demise has left a void that can never be filled. If she had been here, she would have been my unbreakable shield. She’ll forever be my Tunni, someone I deeply cared for. A part of Sheezan has gone with her," said Khan. The actor last appeared on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,' hosted by Rohit Shetty, as a contestant.

