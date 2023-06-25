MUST-READ! From Mahek Chahal-Ashmit Patel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis; here's a list of TV couples who went through bad breakups

MUMBAI:The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and they are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Actors spend a long time on set and some on-screen couples turn into real-life ones. Also, some find love outside the industry. Fans love nothing more than following the real-life love stories of their favourite stars.

But sometimes, these couples end up falling apart and go through bad breakups. This also breaks the hearts of the fans.

Today, we are checking out a list of bad celebrity breakups:

1. Sana Khan - Melvin Louis

Before getting married and moving away, Sana Khan was dating choreographer Melvin Louis, but she broke up with him because of alleged cheating rumors.

2.Mahek Chahal- Ashmit Patel

The two were friends since 12 years before dating for a long time and even getting engaged. They eventually broke up.

3.Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria

They participated in the dance reality show together but broke up after a year of dating. As per reports, there were trust issues between the two. A lot was said post the breakup.

4.Karan Kundrra- Anusha Dandekar

The two were once TV royalty and even hosted a reality show about love, but the two had a bitter breakup. A lot of cryptic messages were shared. Even though the two have moved on, fans make some absurd connection once a while.

5.Rashami Desai - Arhaan Khan

Their whole relationship was put out on display in Bigg Boss 13. A lot of lies were told and hence, they broke up publicly.

