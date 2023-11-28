Must read! MasterChef India 8: Home Cooks faces a unique surprise by uniting with their fans for a special challenge; Here are the details!

MUMBAI: Home cooks on MasterChef India are fiercely contending for the coveted championship as the competition has intensified to a fever pitch. In an intriguing change of events, the most recent episode delves deeply as it presents the 'Feast Your Followers' challenge, which brings home cooks and their passionate followers closer together.

Driven by passion and culinary skills, six home cooks with a 120-minute cook time find themselves in the middle of the Feast Your Fans competition. Split into two groups, their mission is to wow the judges with an impressive meal that also includes an Indian breadbasket for the home cooks' devotees. There is a lot on the line because the team with the most votes from the judges and fans will have a big edge in the following round.

When considering this unique task, Chef Pooja Dhingra said, "It was a great moment to see the passion of our home cooks mirrored in the eyes of their ardent fans. The Feast Your Fans challenge built a profound connection between the creators and the admirers of their craft."

Harish Closepet talked about his experiences, "It was a beautiful exchange of emotions in the MasterChef kitchen, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share such a special moment with my fans. This challenge made me realize the impact our journey has on people who follow us passionately."

In the meantime, MasterChef India's first digital-exclusive season on Sony LIV is keeping viewers intrigued with its distinct challenges and emotional connections. With their extensive culinary knowledge, judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra have been carefully mentoring and instructing the home cooks, making MasterChef India an essential culinary show for foodies and aspiring chefs alike.

