MUST READ! My first show was Balika Vadhu, I played a cameo role and at that point I didn’t know anything about acting, I was badly treated there : Udariyaan actor Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta, is currently loved by fans as Fateh in Udaariyaan. While currently he has tasted success with the Udaariyaan, before this show happened to him, he was signed for five TV shows, 1 film and 1 web series but none of them took off.

In a recent interaction, he mentioned that his first brush with telly serial wasn’t that great.

Sharing about his experience, Ankit said, “I had to face a lot of rejection. A lot of people don’t know this but my first show was Balika Vadhu, I played a cameo role and at that point I didn’t know anything about acting. I was badly treated there. My director would never take my shot, only the assistants would take shots. They would call me early in the morning and make me sit for the entire day and probably in the evening I would shoot a scene. My director would always be irritated with me and I understand it now. But at that time I could not understand why they were behaving like that with me.”

