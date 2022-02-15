Must- Read! Naagin 6: From Drama to laughter, all the Behind the scenes of NAagin 6! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the show. Fans were given a full supply of surprises from the first episodes of Naagin 6.

Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in 'Sarvashreshth Naagin'.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

The show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Maheck Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic.

With so much excitement going on in the show, fans are always curious to find out what is happening behind the scenes, so we provided what the fans want so here are some behind the scenes from the sets of Naagin 6:

The much-anticipated series, which premiered on Colors on February 12th is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the aegis of Balaji Telefilms, is expected to have cameo appearances from Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh.

The Basant Panchami Special that aired last week, was jam-packed with action, drama, and dance, and it served as the perfect prelude to Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Manit Joura's new season, Naagin 6 breaths of air on Weekends on Colors.

