Must Read! Namita Thapar reacts to Anupam Mittal endorsing 70 hours per week work culture, says “poor physical & mental health ..not ideal…”

Namita Thapar reacts to Anupam Mittal endorsing 70 hours per week work culture, says "poor physical & mental health ..not ideal…"

Namita is also loved for her being vocal on current issues and recently she spoke about Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s comment saying that Indian youth should work 70 hours per week.
Namita Thapar

MUMBAI :Namita Thapar gained immense recognition after her stint on Shark tank India. She was one of the most popular sharks and viewers loved her comments and her vibrant nature. Namita is also loved for her being vocal on current issues and recently she spoke about Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s comment saying that Indian youth should work 70 hours per week.

Sharing a video on X Namita wrote, “Anupam Mittal, if we listen to you and other experts about working 70 hours/week (plus horrendous commute time) will we ever find time for family, creating precious memories, and most importantly for mental health?” Anupam replied, “Not counting but am pretty sure you are up there in terms of weekly hours Better to embrace and find work-life harmony than to continue to be torn between work-life balance.”

Namita added, “Thoda sukoon bhi dhundhiye janaab, ye zaruratein to kabhi khatm nahin hogi.”

She further posted, “All that 70-100 hrs a wk will ensure is that Pharma co’s keep making tons of money due to poor physical & mental health ..not ideal, plus “each to his/ her own”, we have to help each employee be “the best version of themselves” how can we as leaders or companies ever enforce ?”

A few days earlier, Mittal had posted a picture with the other Shark Tank India judges and captioned it, “After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks.”

