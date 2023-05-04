MUST-READ! Neha Narang will be seen in Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhaagan for Colors!

Neha Narang

MUMBAI: Colors is coming up with a brand new show called Suhaagan and the first look of the show is finally here.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

ALSO READ: Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more.

The production house is all set to bring a new show called Suhaagan on Colors.

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that Aakriti Sharma will play the lead in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another update.

As per sources, Actor Neha Narang is also going to be a part of the show. She is well known for her roles in shows like Sasural genda Phool, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shubh Vivah, Rangrasiya, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Balveer. 

The premise of the story is that Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Suhaagan Promo: Emotional! Aakriti Sharma brings emotional charm to this story about sisters, hope, and deceit!  

    


 

Ashish Chaturvedi molkki 2 Aakriti Sharma Suhagan Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Bindya Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kurangi V Nagraj Colors new show Suhagan promo TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 17:39

