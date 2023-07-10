Must Read: Neha Pendse opens up on her friendship going sour with Dipika Kakar post Bigg Boss 12!

When Neha was evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house, she had mentioned how her trust on Dipika did not work out for her.
Neha Pendse

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. Every year, celebrities grace the show to win the coveted trophy. ‘Bigg Boss season 12’ witnessed many popular celebrities and one of them was Neha Pendse.

In conversation with a media portal, Neha shed light on her friendship gone sour with co-contestant Dipika Kakar.

Neha said, “I have done only one reality show. I feel reality shows are an amazing platform to connect with your audience but I feel that I selected the wrong show. I am a very wrong candidate for fights because I fight where I have to and I choose my battles.”

Speaking about friendships, Neha mentioned, “People in the name of friends back-bite. I am not taking names here. I am not in touch with any of the housemates and nor did they attempt to stay in touch with me. I am a no-nonsense  person and it shows on my face. There are some people who enjoy doing certain acts but I am a no drama person. There is nothing wrong or right, it is just a matter of perception.”

Earlier, when Neha was evicted from the house, she had mentioned how her trust on Dipika did not work out for her.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 18:22

