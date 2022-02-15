Must Read! Netizens advise Palak Tiwari to have some food, deets inside

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari has become an internet sensation and national crush ever since she was seen in Harrdy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. And then her dinner date with Ibrahim Ali Khan went crazy viral on social media and fans started speculating if the two-star kids are dating. Earlier today, Palak was spotted shooting in the city looking daisy fresh in a pastel-coloured dress and got trolled by netizens. Scroll below to see the video.

Palak happens to be Shweta Tiwari’s daughter who is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Palak’s fashion game is quite popular on social media and the star kid enjoys a huge fan following with over 1 million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram feed is so aesthetic and colourful that you would get hooked to her style without even realising it.

Also Read: Hotness! Shweta Tiwari looks damn sexy in her shimmery bodycon outfit, See Instagram post

Palak Tiwari was spotted in the city shooting today and donned a pretty nude pastel-coloured dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery and flashed her radiant smile while interacting with the paps.

Reacting to Palak’s video, a troll commented, “Ek aur Wannabe.” Another troll commented, “Thoda khana kha lo.” A third troll commented, “Camera men 50 rs kaat.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently there were reports that said that Palak Tiwari will soon be working with Varun Dhawan.

A source close to BollywoodLife revealed, “Palak Tiwari is approached for a comedy film with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan is very keen to cast Palak and Varun in a film together as their pair is already gaining a lot of popularity. David has not decided don what the concept f the film will be, but definitely, it won’t be a remake of any of his popular films but a fresh script. It will be a comedy genre and everything is right now under process. The pre-production work will only start when David sir will finalise on the cast.”

