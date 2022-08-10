Must Read! Netizens fawn over the bond between junior and his Docman aka Abhir and Abhimanyu, Check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you fans’ reaction to Abhimanyu and Abhir’s bond over this latest scene.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is following Abhir’s critical condition and requirement of surgery and the revelation to Abhimanyu that Abhir is his son.

The show has been known to portray some heartfelt scenes and one such scene that the fans of the show have strongly reacted to is, that will be telecasted today.

Abhimanyu takes Abhir to celebrate his birthday but away from Akshara and Abhinav. They don’t take kindly to this behaviour and arrive to take him back. However, the netizens have loved the bond between Abhir and Abhimanyu and they see them happy together.

Abhimanyu, Abhinav and Akshara are in a tight spot as Abhimanyu feels a strong connection with Abhir and knows why; Abhir is his son and he is devastated that this news was kept from him and he lost 6 years of Abhir’s life.

What did you think of this scene?

Do let us know in the comments below!

