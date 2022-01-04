MUST-READ! Not Left Right Left but THIS show made fans FALL for Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly-world

Left Right Left has been a name behind many actors who shot to fame post the show, well Apart from the dandy Kunal Karan Kapoor, Harshad Chopda was also a part of the show, he played the character of Cadet Ali Baig in the show, the dapper has been making the fans fall for him since 2006.

We wouldn't call Left Right Left to be Harshad's claim to fame but it did turn a game-changer for him as he bagged Amber Dhara and soon he was playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil opposite Additi Gupta. The Jodi did turn the fire in just a short span of time and Harshad turned a charmer.

Talking about Harshad in Yeh Rishta, fans are already in love with him as Dr Abhimanyu Birla, the dapper has been treating his fans with his washboard abs and dreamy dance sequences in the show, well, we had exclusively updated about the emotional dance sequence coming soon.

