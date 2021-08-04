MUST READ: Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik announces a FRAUD ALERT!

MUMBAI: Alice Kaushik is a part of a popular show titled Pandya Store on Star Plus and we cannot have enough of watching her on television.

Playing the role of Raavi in the show, she has been thoroughly entertaining us. Her chemistry with Kanwar Dhillon is also much loved by the audience. Alice recently took to social media to make a post that she is not on any social media medium except for Instagram. Apparently, her videos were being shared on Kanwar Dhillon’s YouTube channel and Alice put up a post to share that the channel is not an official Kanwar Dhillon channel and all the videos are taken from the IGTV videos from Kanwar’s post.

Take a look:

Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its grappling storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite. Well, right now the whole tension is about Suman jumping in the well, but it is for sure that the boys won't let her do so and save her life. Apart from this major showdown, the Janmashtami is around the corner and Pandyas are all set to have a grand celebration in the show.