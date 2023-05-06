MUST READ! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with THIS Anupamaa actor in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

The actor is seen playing the lead role of Rajveer in the popular and long-running drama series.

Well, Paras' character Rajveer became everyone's favourite in no time.

The actor is paired with Sana Sayyad in the show, who plays the role of Palki.

Paras is seen as Preeta's son in the show.

Apart from Paras and Sana, Baseer is also seen playing one of the leads in the show.

We all know that before bagging this number-one show on Zee TV, Paras was a part of the popular drama series Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus.

The actor played the role of Samar Shah in the show.

Paras romanced Anagha Bhosale in the drama series and later, she made an exit from the show.

Well, Paras' exit from the show was not a smooth one and a lot of controversies took place.

While the makers alleged that Paras signed another show while working in Anupamaa, the actor had a different story to say.

Paras also revealed about some actors not getting along with some of the cast members. However, the actor still maintains a strong bond with some members of Anupamaa.

Currently, we have an interesting update to share.

Paras is once again sharing screen space with one of the Anupamaa actors. Wondering who?

Well, it is actor Farooq Saeed. Yes, you heard it right!

Farooq was also a part of Anupamaa for a short span of time.

He played Tassnim Sheikh's husband and Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal's father in the show.

There were several scenes in the initial days of the show where Farooq and Paras have been seen together.

Farooq is now playing the character of Shailendra Khurana, Daljeet's husband in Kundali Bhagya.

