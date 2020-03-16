Must Read! Raju Srivastava’s daughter shares an important message on social media amid the comedian’s critical health condition

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava's nephew Kushal Srivastava has denied all reports claiming the comedian has gained consciousness while on the other hand, Raju's daughter Antara Srivastava also shared a message from his official Instagram handle.

It read as, "Dear all well-wishers, my dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery."

Earlier Raju's personal secretary Garvit Narang had said that Raju gained consciousness and is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi.

Raju has been hospitalised for two weeks now, ever since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout session in his gym on August 10.

Raju became a household name in 2005 when he participated in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has since worked in many comedy shows. He has also worked with many renowned Bollywood stars in their films.

