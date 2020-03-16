Raju Srivastava Health Update: Oh NO! Raju Srivastava’s brother squashes reports of taking the comedian off the ventilator

MUMBAI :Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has been kept on a ventilator after he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi suffering from heart attack. Now, he has been responding slowly and is gradually recovering. Meanwhile reports came that the comedian will be taken off the ventilator very soon, however, his brother squashed the reports and said he is doing well and is now stable.

A couple of hours ago, there were reports about Raju Srivastava going to be taken off the ventilator. However, Sunil Pal had not confirmed it and had said that he had only heard so. But now, Dipoo, Raju Srivastava's brother, dismissed the report that the comedian and actor will soon be taken off the ventilator support system.

He added that he is doing well and is now stable. He requested and urged fans to keep praying for Raju's health while adding that they are hoping to hear some good news soon. Dipoo also added that the doctors have given them hope saying that he will recover.

It was on 10th August that Raju suffered a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. He suddenly collapsed and his gym trainer gave him CPR. He was later rushed to the AIIMS hospital where he has been hospitalised ever since.

