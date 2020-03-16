Raju Srivastava Health Update: Oh NO! Raju Srivastava’s brother squashes reports of taking the comedian off the ventilator

Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava is under medical treatment in AIIMS-Delhi after he suffered heart attack while working out in gym

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 13:10
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Oh NO! Raju Srivastava’s brother squashes reports of taking the comedian off the ventilator

MUMBAI :Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has been kept on a ventilator after he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi suffering from heart attack. Now, he has been responding slowly and is gradually recovering. Meanwhile reports came that the comedian will be taken off the ventilator very soon, however, his brother squashed the reports and said he is doing well and is now stable.

Also Read:Must Read! Raju Srivastava jokes about ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Death’; deets inside

A couple of hours ago, there were reports about Raju Srivastava going to be taken off the ventilator. However, Sunil Pal had not confirmed it and had said that he had only heard so. But now, Dipoo, Raju Srivastava's brother, dismissed the report that the comedian and actor will soon be taken off the ventilator support system.

He added that he is doing well and is now stable. He requested and urged fans to keep praying for Raju's health while adding that they are hoping to hear some good news soon. Dipoo also added that the doctors have given them hope saying that he will recover.

Also Read:Raju Srivastava Health Update: Improvement! Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, recovery to take time, confirms comedian’s representative

It was on 10th August that Raju suffered a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. He suddenly collapsed and his gym trainer gave him CPR. He was later rushed to the AIIMS hospital where he has been hospitalised ever since.

Credit: BollywoodLife

 

TellyChakkar Television Raju Srivastava The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Baazigar Tezaab Maine Pyaar Kiya The Kapil Sharma Show Comedy Circus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 13:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Producer Shalini Chaudhary files FIR against Gangs of Wasseypur Actor and writer Zeishan Quadri for stealing her Audi 6, threatening to kill her
MUMBAI: Me and my two kids live in Malad. I have a company named “Shalini Choudhary Films” and I am the producer of the...
Amazing! Check out the special people in Bhagya lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare’s life
MUMBAI :Since its debut, viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV have praised it highly. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Shocking! Yuvan feeds food to Manini; Banni and Dadusa get stunned
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ offering Banni Chow Home Delivery has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show started...
Ajooni: Amazing! Ajooni fights back against Dolly, the latter taken aback
MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
INTERESTING! Akshara motivates Maya to perform better, Abhimanyu shows off his daring avatar post leap in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap from tonight's episode which will bring a...
REALLY! Has Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur dropped a hint at her collaboration with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for an upcoming project? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur who rose to fame with Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddhant Nigam recently shared an...
Recent Stories
R Balki to release his much awaited movie 'Chup' on 23rd September 2022
R Balki to release his much awaited movie 'Chup' on 23rd September 2022
Latest Video