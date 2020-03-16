Raju Srivastava Health Update: Improvement! Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, recovery to take time, confirms comedian’s representative

Raju Srivastava who rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after suffering a heart attack

MUMBAI: Comedian Raju Srivastava, who is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after suffering a heart attack on August 10, still remains unconscious. However, according to his team, doctors have said that he will recover but it’ll take time.

Raju Srivastava’s representative was quoted saying, “He is stable and doctors are treating him well. But he is still unconscious.”

Also Read: Must Read! Raju Srivastava jokes about ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Death’; deets inside

They also shared that doctors have kept Srivastava under observation as he is on a ventilator. They shared, “He is on a ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

On Sunday, Srivastava’s friend and actor Shekhar Suman too had shared an update on the comedian’s health, stating that even as Srivastava remains unconscious, he is “supposedly improving steadily”.

Also Read: Raju Srivastav Health Update: Must Read! This is what Raju Srivastav’s wife has to say about the comedian’s health

Earlier, it was reported that the comedian was brain dead. However, Raju’s brother Deepu Srivastava then issued a public statement through a video message, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

The comedian has also featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, and more.

