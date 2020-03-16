Must Read! Raju Srivastava jokes about ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Death’; deets inside

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

The ace comedian was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 10, 2022, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. However, things do not seem to be going well for the actor. He was put on a ventilator as he was critical since last week. The actor has been fighting for his life and death in the hospital as his brain is not working while his heart is also not working due to which now only miracle is waiting to happen. Fans and family are praying for his speedy recovery.

Popularly known as Gajodhar Bhaiya, Raju Srivastava has been making everyone laugh with his stints and stand-up show. Amid his struggle for life, a video of him talking about Yamraj and death has been going viral on social media. Surprisingly, the viral video of him is just 27-days old and this has left the fans in a state of shock! In the old video, the 58-year-old comedian can be seen talking about Yamraj (Lord Of Death) and his Bhaisa (buffalo) and the video sees him sitting comfortably at his home. He’s heard saying in the video, “Namaskar! Kuch nahi bas baithe hai. Zindagi mein aisa kaam karo ki jab yamraj bhi aaye aapko lene, toh kage aree bhaisaab aap bhaise pe aap baithye. Aap bhale aadmi hai, nek aadmi aap bhaise pe baithe, main paidal chalunga, aise bann ke dikhao.” In the clip, the comedian further speaks to his relative and tells him what he was saying in the video. The viral video was posted on July 23 and has already garnered around 30K views and 1.6k likes.

For the uninitiated, Srivastava collapsed while running on a treadmill, working out in a gym at a hotel in New Delhi, and was rushed to AIIMS. He underwent angioplasty on August 10, 2022, as he had suffered a heart attack.

