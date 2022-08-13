BIG Update! Not just comedian Raju Srivastava but his younger brother is also admitted to AIIMS, details inside

Raju Srivastava who was admitted in AIIMS due to cardiac arrest is reportedly responding after 46 hours

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 11:08
MUMBAI: Famous comedian Raju Srivastava, who made millions of people laugh with his comedy stints, is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, after he suffered a heart attack while working out. Reportedly he collapsed on the treadmill. And now if reports are to be believed, Raju’s younger brother Kaju is also admitted to the same hospital. who has undergone a lump operation. However, he has not been informed about Raju's health.

Meanwhile, Raju’s family issued a statement saying, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour//fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's health update was posted by Shekhar Suman on Twitter, where it was revealed that Raju had been unconscious for the previous 46 hours; however a few hours later Shekhar said Raju is improving.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working. Keep praying.”

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack. Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.

Credit: DNA

