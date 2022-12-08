Raju Srivastava Health Update: Disheartening! Comedian Raju Srivastava battles life, kept on life support

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava continues to battle for life at AIIMS in Delhi. That's the latest coming from our top source from the TV industry. The condition has improved, but only marginally. A close source informs, "Raju's entire family is at the hospital, throughout day and night. Raju continues to be on a life-supporting system. He has still not regained consciousness. The doctors are now saying that he is better but just a bit better than yesterday."

Recounting that it all began on the treadmill where he collapsed earlier this week, our source says that the officials of the gym where he was running on the machine, brought him to AIIMS in the nick of time.

It may be recalled that Raju had heart issues. Since some time and had been implanted with stents. for those who've come in late, an angioplasty was reportedly done this time after they admitted him. A source was quoted saying as, "If there was any advice of such sort, Raju would not have gone against it. The day he collapsed while working out, he was as normal as one could be; no signs of even any fatigue."

Raju Srivastava has done shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss, Shaktimaan, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show amongst others. He has also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar to name a few.

