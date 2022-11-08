Raju Srivastava Health Update: Disheartening! Comedian Raju Srivastava health degrades, confirms his close friend

Raju Srivastava is a renowned Indian comedian who rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Champion and is currently in ventilator in AIIMS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 13:29
MUMBAI:  Renowned and one of the best stand-up comedians of our country Raju Srivastava, who was rushed to the hospital yesterday (August 10) after he suffered a heart attack, has now been put on a ventilator. Raju, who is admitted to AIIMS, his health condition deteriorated from yesterday and has to be put on a ventilator, confirmed one of his friends.

Raju's close friend Dr. Aneel Murarka, who is currently at the hospital with him shared, "Yes, it is true. He is not stable unfortunately. His brain is not functioning and that's why he had to be put on a ventilator. He suffered a major heart stroke yesterday. The doctors have put two stents in his heart yesterday but he is still not responding positively to the treatment. His family has arrived, his wife is there. His health is not stable and I spoke to the doctors and they have even said 'let's wait and watch by evening what his status would be like'."

According to a publication, Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill yesterday when he had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Raju Srivastava has done shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss, Shaktimaan, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show amongst others.He has also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar to name a few.

 

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Raju Srivastava comedian Maine Pyaar Kiya Tezaab Baazigar The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Bigg Boss Shaktimaan Comedy Circus The Kapil Sharma Show
