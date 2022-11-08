Raju Srivastava Health Update: OMG! Comedian Raju Srivastava kept on ventilator after suffering massive heart attack

Raju Srivastava, a famous Indian comedian has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym

MUMBAI : Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after suffering with major heart attack. Reportedly, the artist's health is critical. As per AIIMS sources, he was taken to the cardiac care unit after being resuscitated by a group of emergency medicine physicians.

“Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical”, sources told the portal.

It was earlier reported that Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym of a hotel in New Delhi. He went for his regular workout routine, and while running on the treadmill, Raju suddenly experienced chest pain following which, he fell off the machine and was immediately admitted to AIIMS.

His PRO Ajit had earlier confirmed that Raju's pulse is back, and he is responding positively to the treatment. He further assured his fans about the comedian's well-being and requested not to panic, and to pray for their favourite comedian.

The famous comedian has been in the film industry since the late 80s. He starred in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Journey Bombay to Goa, Big Brother, and other flicks. However, he earned nationwide popularity after participating in the stand-up comedian show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Sunil Pal and other comedians.

Credit: DNA

Television Raju Srivastava heart attack AIIMS Maine Pyar Kiya Baazigar Journey Bombay To Goa Big Brother The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:18

