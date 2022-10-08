Raju Srivastava Health Update: Relieved! This is what comedian Raju Srivastava’s daughter has to say about her father’s cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: After the ace comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to the hospital today after he allegedly suffered a mild heart attack his daughter Antara confirmed the news of her father being admitted to AIIMS - New Delhi.

Antara said, "Yes, he is admitted to AIIMS, but I can't confirm that he suffered a mild heart attack as I don't have that information. All I know is that he was feeling unwell, uneasy and was rushed to AIIMS. He is under doctor's supervision and observation and he is doing fine. Our relatives and other friends are there with dad in the hospital. I will also be travelling to Delhi tonight with my brother."

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

He has been part of several popular TV shows and is one of the finest stand-up comedians of our country. He has done shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss, Shaktimaan, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show amongst others.

He has also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar to name a few. He is popular for his character of Gajodhar and is often referred to by the name. He recently appeared as a special guest on India's Laughter Champion.

