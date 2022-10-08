Big Update! 59-year-old popular comedian Raju Srivastava rushed to AIIMS after he gets heart attack

Popular comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava, 59, reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out at his gym in Delhi

Big Update! 59-year-old popular comedian Raju Srivastava rushed to AIIMS after he gets heart attack

MUMBAI: Popular comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava, 59, reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out at his gym in New Delhi this morning (August 10, Wednesday).

His team confirmed the same to a news portal, "Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious."

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Even though he's recovering, he is going to be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Raju has done several popular shows on television including The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was last seen two weeks ago in India's Laughter Champion.

Credit: ETimes

